Warsaw Willing Workers

The Warsaw Willing Workers 4-H Club had a busy winter. In January, they enjoyed ice-skating at the Faribault Ice Arena following their monthly meeting. Club members of all ages ate winter-themed snacks and then went skating. For Valentine’s Day, 4-Hers crafted homemade cards to donate to an after-school program at their February meeting. Each card contained a nice note and a sucker for all of the children who received a Valentine. The club kicked off March by investing in fleece fabric for a tie-blanket making workshop. With a variety of fleece options, the club learned to cut and tie each blanket for a special donation to Gillette Children’s Hospital in St. Paul. Not only is this a requested donation item for the hospital, but each blanket contained images of animals, sporting goods or cute patterns — handpicked by club members. The 4-H club also enjoys spreading generosity in the winter. (Photo courtesy of Rachael Braun)

— Rachael Braun, Warsaw Willing Workers reporter
Load comments