The Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior is hosting its mid-winter Merner Concert Series.
The first ensemble to perform will be the woodwind trio the Sonora Winds at 1 p.m. Sunday at the cathedral, 515 Second Ave NW, Faribault.
The three women who make up the trio perform on oboe, clarinet and bassoon. They perform a variety of classical music but specialize in the music of Eastern Europe.
The second concert on Feb. 27 will feature a harp and flute duo.
Harpist Rachel Brandwein is also a composer and has written a composition titled "Minnesotan City Sketches," which will be receiving world premiere performance at the cathedral concert. Of special interest to the people of Faribault will be the final movement which is "Faribault: A Reverence to the Wahpekute Band of the Dakota Nation and all Native Settlers."
On March 13 pianist Dr. Soojung Hong will be performing the music of Fanny Mendelssohn.
The final concert on March 27 will be a performance by Alexander's Ragtime Brass of music from the movies.
A pass ticket for all four concerts can be purchased at the door for $20. Tickets for single concerts can be purchased at the door for $10.
The reason ticket prices are so low is because of an endowment given to the Cathedral by Thomas and Bess Merner for classical music concerts for the people of Faribault.