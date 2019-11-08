The Cannon Valley Civil War Roundtable holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m., Nov. 21 at the Northfield Senior Center, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, Northfield.
The public is welcome to attend. There will be coffee available throughout the meeting with treats afterwards.
Ric Gnemi, of Owatonna, will be the presenter. Rick has been an avid collector of Civil War era memorabilia for about 45 years. His favorite focus of that time period relates to Civil War weaponry. Innovations abounded during the war with regard to weapons and ammunition, some more successful than others. Rick will give a presentation about a variety of weaponry and ammunition as well as bringing in a display of some types used in the war.
For more information, contact Dan Peterson at 507-459-3140 or dnl1.peterson@gmail.com.