With the COVID-19 pandemic fueling demand for pets to ease the impact of the prolonged time at home, Better Business Bureau warns of a striking increase in pet scams. While puppies remain the most common bait in a pet scam, 12% of pet scam complaints to BBB were about kittens or cats.
More people continue to work from home and may consider this a great time to add a furry companion to their family, knowing they will have time to socialize the animal before returning to the office. The pandemic provides an excellent excuse for scammers as to why the customer cannot visit the animal in person before paying; creative scammers can also ask for more money to provide fictitious COVID-related shots or specialized crates for transport.
Pet scam reports in 2020 more than doubled compared to 2019. The projected total dollar loss from is expected to top $3 million, more than six times the total losses reported in 2017. The median loss in 2020 was reported to be $750.
BBB recommendations:
• Avoid buying a pet without seeing it in person. Consider a video call with the seller so you can see the seller and the actual pet for sale.
• Avoid wiring money. A request to wire money is a huge red flag. Wire transfers don’t offer consumer protection in the same way a credit card company can.
• Beware of websites or ads with spelling errors. Spelling errors and incorrect grammar are often signs of a scam.
• If the price is too good to be true, it’s probably a scam. Always be skeptical of sob stories or other justifications for a low price on a pet, especially if the animal is purebred. These offers sound good, but it’s often a bait and switch tactic, where the scammer requests more money later.
• Get two references from the breeder. Ask former clients if they were happy with their experience and if any problems arose from the transaction.
Read more about scammers' evolving tactics at bbb.org/puppyscam