The Faribault American Legion Auxiliary Unit #43 collected 155 items of school supplies in the “Give Ten to Education” program. Joe Pientka, a military veteran who served 11 years in the National Guard, received the donated items to distribute. Also a second-grade teacher at Jefferson Elementary, Pientka is pictured with Kathy Larson, a retired school teacher who was instrumental with hiring him in the district 24 years ago. He emphasized just how much their donation is needed with 75-80% of the Jefferson students on free or reduced lunch. (Photo courtesy of Karen Rasmussen)