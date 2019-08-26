Space is still available in some courses of the Cannon Valley Elder Collegium Fall term classes that begin the week of Sept. 9.
The Elder Collegium is a nonprofit educational organization that offers weekly noncredit classes for eight-week terms three times a year in both Northfield and Faribault to individuals in the region over the age of 50. Classes cover a wide range of topics from the humanities to the sciences.
Six courses currently have openings. Three are in Faribault: "Of Predators, Pets, and Poop—The Influence of Animals on Human Societies" (John Blackmer), "Dying Well: Discussions, Decisions & Documents" (Kerry Hjelmgren), and "Understanding our Immigrants and Refugees" (Sam Ouk), and three in Northfield: "The History and Chemistry of Cooking" (Jerry Mohrig), "Friendship and a Life Well-Lived" (Pat Johnson), and "The Religion of Whiteness" (Dan Geslin).
For more information, go to the Cannon Valley Elder Collegium table at FiftyNorth or Buckham West or visit cvec.org for course descriptions, meeting dates and times, and class locations along with registration information. There are no prerequisites for taking these courses. The are offered as lifelong learning experiences.