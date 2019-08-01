Buckham Memorial Library holds a bedtime-themed story time at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7 and Thursday, Aug. 8.
Story time attendees are encouraged to come dressed in their pajamas and bring their favorite plush pal as we share songs and stories all about bedtime. (There is no story time session on Tuesday, Aug. 6 – instead join us outside for the Buckham Center Night to Unite party.)
Story time will resume this fall on Sept.10 with the regular schedule: Tuesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. and Wednesday and Thursday mornings at 10:30 a.m. During story time, staff will share stories, sing songs, and have fun with early literacy activities.
Story time is intended for children ages 0 to 6 with an actively participating adult caregiver, and siblings and guests are always welcome. No registration is necessary.