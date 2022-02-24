Senior dining at Buckham West, March 3-9 Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email Feb 24, 2022 Feb 24, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Meals are offered at Buckham West Monday through Friday. The dining room serves at 11:30 a.m. and curbside pickup is from 11:45 a.m. to noon.Meal cost is a suggested donation of $4 for ages 60 and over. Full price for under 60 is $8.40.Advance order is required at least 24 hours in advance by calling 507-332-7357.March 3: Hawaiian Chicken, Rice Pilaf, Green Beans, Orange Slices, Rocky Road PuddingMarch 4: Baked Fish, Baked Potato w/ Sour Cream, Broccoli, Mandarin Orange DessertMarch 7: Chicken ala King - Over Biscuit, Seasoned Peas, Coleslaw, Fresh BananaMarch 8: Sweet Pepper Steak, Brown Rice, Yellow Beans, Tossed Salad w/Drssing, Fruit Cocktail CakeMarch 9: BBQ Pork Loin, Baked Potato w/ Sour Cream, Calico Beans, Grapes Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Meal Cost Food Gastronomy Donation Buckham West Price Chicken Curbside Jennifer.Sweet Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Drunk teen allegedly stole vehicle from Uber driver No injuries in Morristown mobile home fire Apartment complex proposed on city-owned property Seventh Street Bridge draws local attention Faribault man accused of sexually abusing 2 girls Upcoming Events Feb 24 Community Dinner Thu, Feb 24, 2022 Feb 24 Weekly Supper Specials Thu, Feb 24, 2022 Feb 24 St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Food Shelf Thu, Feb 24, 2022 Feb 24 Burger Basket Night Thu, Feb 24, 2022 Feb 25 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Fri, Feb 25, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices