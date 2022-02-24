Meals are offered at Buckham West Monday through Friday. The dining room serves at 11:30 a.m. and curbside pickup is from 11:45 a.m. to noon.

Meal cost is a suggested donation of $4 for ages 60 and over. Full price for under 60 is $8.40.

Advance order is required at least 24 hours in advance by calling 507-332-7357.

March 3: Hawaiian Chicken, Rice Pilaf, Green Beans, Orange Slices, Rocky Road Pudding

March 4: Baked Fish, Baked Potato w/ Sour Cream, Broccoli, Mandarin Orange Dessert

March 7: Chicken ala King - Over Biscuit, Seasoned Peas, Coleslaw, Fresh Banana

March 8: Sweet Pepper Steak, Brown Rice, Yellow Beans, Tossed Salad w/Drssing, Fruit Cocktail Cake

March 9: BBQ Pork Loin, Baked Potato w/ Sour Cream, Calico Beans, Grapes

 

 

 

