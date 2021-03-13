Last year I started doing something that helped keep me grounded. For, it was this time last year that things started to unravel. Covid 19 had gained a foothold on us, and to keep everyone safe we suspend in-person worship. At that time we thought the suspension would only last a few weeks, maybe a month max. Yet we all know now that that didn’t happen!
We were also heading into a contentious Presidential campaign – our denomination was, and still is, coming face to face with some deep divisions - and the racial inequities in our country could no longer be ignored. It seemed like madness was everywhere.
I needed help sorting through everything so I turned to Paul’s letter to the Romans chapter 12. Every day for a month I read Roman 12 before I went to sleep. I read it from a place of need – I took my theological cap off, and read it as a child of God who was in need of direction and help.
There are many reasons Paul wrote to his churches in Rome – but one of the main ones is he wanted them to pray for him. Paul was not sure he would ever reach Rome personally. He was going to Jerusalem and knew he may die there. “I beseech you, brethren…strive together with me in your prayers to God for me.” (Romans 15:30) Paul needed their prayers and in return he let them know how much they were loved, so that we, in turn, would know how much we are loved. Something I had started to doubt last year.
In his book “Love is the Way: Holding on to Hope in Troubling Times” Bishop Michael Curry writes: “In the New Testament there is a passage in which the Apostle Paul reflects on living the logic of love. It begins with the words ‘Let love be genuine; hate what is evil, hold fast what is good.’ Then Paul concludes with, ‘Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.’ (Romans 12: 9-21)
Love doesn’t seem very logical, especially right now. Yet Paul tells us what we need to do to overcome evil with good in verses 9-21: Welcome strangers, even enemies, to your table. Bless those who curse you. You can’t think you’re better than anyone else. You don’t seek revenge or fight evil with evil. And while you’re doing all that, you have to be genuine about it.
There’s no pretending. I know, it is a tall order. Loving one another is not easy, but it is work that needs to be done. Bishop Curry writes: “love builds, hate destroys, we have to stop the madness and you don’t stop the madness with more madness.”
Last year I starting my journey to Love genuinely and it hasn’t been easy; evil or madness is always ready to take over. When that happens I return to my ritual of reading Romans Chapter 12, and “hold fast to what is good.”