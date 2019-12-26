With the Christmas holiday now behind us, the city of Faribault is providing a drop-off site for Christmas trees at White Sands Dog Park. The trees will be picked up by staff at Goat Dispatch and fed to the goats.
Goat Dispatch offers a unique “recycling” opportunity for real Christmas trees and wreaths. Owned by Jake and Amanda Langeslag, Goat Dispatch specializes in land management using goats to remove invasive and pest plant species. Christmas trees are a winter treat for their goat herd. Feeding the trees to the goats keeps the trees out of the landfill, puts them to good use as browse for the goats during the plant-free months and uses the goats’ natural digestive processes to “recycle” the trees.
Trees need to be free of ornaments, metal and stands, and cannot be flocked.
The drop-off location is the northern part of the White Sands Dog Park parking lot, at 900 Lyndale Ave. N, Faribault. Trees can be dropped off through the middle of January.