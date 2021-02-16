The Paradise Center for the Arts opens new shows featuring artistic works by Linda Van Lear and Joe Kral, both of whom grew up in Faribault.
Lifelong resident Linda Van Lear will be memorialized with a PCA Gallery Committee Show in the Lois Vranesh Boardroom Gallery. Van Lear began painting briefly while attending college. After a 36 year career as a social worker, she decided to take her art work seriously. Van Lear’s award-winning watercolor and acrylic paintings have a variety of subject matters including vineyards, Tuscan scenery, local downtown buildings, landscapes and the gulf of Texas where she spent many winters. Van Lear also enjoyed jewelry making and had much success using clay, seashells and silver to create flowers and butterfly necklaces.
Mixed-media artist Joe Kral’s show “My Hometown” is inspired by Faribault landmarks, people and businesses. Kral uses vintage found imagery and advertising from many local businesses in his artwork, including Farmer Seed and Nursery, Tilt-A-Whirl, and the Faribault Woolen Mills. He then adds his own unique twist, using a variety of other mediums, to create new meaning. Kral’s memories of growing up in Faribault in the 1980s are showcased in his 100 piece exhibit in the Carlander Gallery. Kral has exhibited his artwork at the St. Paul Art Crawl and Minneapolis Art-A-Whirl, and will be featured on the cover of the upcoming book, Curatorial Volume 3, Leaders in Contemporary Art.
Paradise Center for the Arts Instructors will also be exhibiting their artwork and showing examples from their classes in the HyVee Gallery. Included in the show are artists Dianne Lockerby, Suzanne Klumb, Char Johnson, Jason Hillesheim, Kate Langlais, Julie Fakler, Judy Saye-Willis, Tami Resler, Jason Neymeyer, Jennifer Kluzak, Laura Velishek, Rachel Haider, Liz Nelson, Caitlin Lipinski and Barney Smith.
The Creger Gallery will be showcasing the artwork of students from Bethlehem Academy.
Gallery shows begin on Thursday and run through April 3. An opening reception will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday and will feature a Facebook live event. A Virtual Artist talk is also scheduled for Thursday, March 18.