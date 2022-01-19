...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Senior DECA members, John Cunniff and Henry Schonebaum
Senior DECA members, John Cunniff and Henry Schonebaum, recently placed 7th out of 776 teams in the DECA Stock Market Game. By finishing in the top 25 teams in the Central Region, John and Henry earned a trip to compete in the ICDC conference in Atlanta, Georgia in mid-April 23-26.
Students playing the DECA Stock Market Game had $100,000 of virtual money to grow their portfolio over the course of mid-September to mid-December. Participants were challenged with developing and managing a virtual investment portfolio of stocks, bonds and mutual funds, with the aim of increasing the value of their portfolio, while maintaining its diversity.
Rankings were based on the percentage growth above or below the value of the S&P 500. John and Henry used their $100,000 and made over $32,000.
Advisor Jared Kegler said, “I’m proud of how hard John and Henry worked to get their desired results. They spent significant time researching investment funds and did a great job meeting their goal by qualifying to ICDC.”
Why did you join the SMG?
Henry Schonebaum: “I played the SMG the last two years and wanted to see growth in my results and see if I could qualify for ICDC.”
John Cunniff: “I already invest in real life so the game was just an extension of my interest.”
What investments did you use as a general strategy?
HS: "We started with high risk growth stocks to make a large profit and then diversified our portfolio to less risky stocks and funds in order to stay in the top 25."
JC: "The stocks we started with were Asian market stocks that we shorted for a large profit."
What did like best about participating in the SMG?
HS: “My favorite part was being able to experiment in different investing strategies than I would be able to in my real life portfolio.
JC: “I liked the ability to buy different stocks than you would in real life.”