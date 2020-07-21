The University of Minnesota Extension will be hosting a webinar Tuesday, July 28 from 1-2 p.m. CST to discuss the 2020 financial programs available for dairy farmers.
Covid-19 caused significant agricultural market upheaval, with milk prices experiencing some of the most dramatic swings. Dairy farmers are eligible for several financial programs to help recoup some of the price lost during 2020. The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Advances, Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP), and other low-interest farm loans are some of the major programs this webinar will address. The webinar concludes with a discussion of Dairy Margin Coverage (DMC).
Speakers for this event will include Megan Roberts and Nathan Hulinsky.
Megan Roberts is an Extension educator for the Ag Business Management team based in Mankato. Since the start of Covid-19, Megan has focused much of her work on the farm financial impacts of the pandemic. Outside of her job with the University, she is actively involved in her husband's farrow-to-finish hog and crop farm in southern MN.
Nathan Hulinsky is an Extension Educator for the Ag Business Management team based in St. Cloud. Nathan teaches programs on land rent, dairy risk, farm bill, agricultural taxation, and farm transfer. He grew up on a dairy farm in central Minnesota and lives near Brainerd with his wife Amanda.
Pre-registration is required. Please register at z.umn.edu/dairyfinance2020 by 9 a.m. on Monday, July 27. Participants will be emailed the Zoom link to join the webinar after registration has closed. Those unable to attend the live session will receive the recording via email. Any questions please contact: Adam Austing at aausting@umn.edu