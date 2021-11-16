Paradise Community Theater announces the cast for "Elf the Musical," opening Dec. 3.
Artistic Director Sandee Hardy Hagen and Musical Director Shelley Fitzgerald have been working with a cast of 25 getting ready for this beloved holiday classic. Elf is the story of Buddy, played by Jason Meyer,a young orphan, who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag, played by Luke Havamaki, bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, played by Ron Hager. Here he is faced by harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half brother, played by Addison Young, doesn’t believe in Santa. Other elves include Jasher Young, Evelina Caldera, Diane Hagen, Aviella Young and Kalista Gibson. Courtney Kryzer plays Buddy’s friend Jovie, Amber Holven plays his stepmom, and Cody Jensen plays the manager of Macy’s. Others in the ensemble are Holly Jorgensen, Gary Hoganson, Tanner Jorgensen, Garrett Fitzgerald, Jordyn Tesch, Morgan Jones, Philip Gibson, Hannah Peterson, Julie Longshore, Curt Jorgensen, Max Gibson and Melanie Maniglia.
Show dates are at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3-4, 8-10 and at noon Dec. 5, 11-12. Dec. 9 is ASL interpreted and Dec. 8 is Sensory Friendly with a special price of $10 a ticket, with a $30 maximum per family.
Tickets are available at www.paradisecenterforthearts.org or by calling the box office at 507-332-7372.