Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota kicked off their #30Bigs30Days Recruitment Campaign last week. Between now and August 7, the agency is striving to recruit 30 new adult volunteers to be matched with 30 local youth.
Currently, there are over 250 youth waiting for a Big. “We need the community now more than ever,” says Michelle Redman, Executive Director at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota. “The isolation created by COVID-19 has caused an increase in depression, stress, and anxiety among our youth, but the relationships we create bring needed positivity into the lives of kids. It’s time we end the wait for these children.”
During the campaign, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota is hosting a “Big Night Out on the Patio” event for adults at Mineral Springs Brewery for anyone interested in becoming Bigs from 4:30-6:30 p.m. July 22. We will be following CDC safety guidelines. The agency is also hosting a virtual trivia night event at 7 p.m. July 30.
Sign-up for trivia alone or as a trivia team at www.bbbsofsouthernmn.org/trivia or call 507-451-5922. During these events, interested adults can meet current Bigs, hear about what they do, learn about BBBS programs and enjoy a casual night out.
"I don't have time to be a Big," BBBS hears this sentence daily, but they hear this daily too: "I wish I had become a Big sooner." Bigs (volunteers) are matched with Littles (youth) based on similar interests, preferences and compatibility. As a Big, an adult volunteer spends just a few hours with their Little a couple times a month. The program is flexible to fit different schedules, and Bigs often include their Little in what they already do. BBBS Bigs & Littles share many memorable experiences together—even some once-in-a-lifetime ones—but BBBS has proven that a child’s potential is ignited just by spending time with them one-to-one.
“Becoming a Big is an easy way to change a child’s life and make a difference in our community,” says Megan Horton, the Community Outreach Director at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota. Summer is the perfect time to get involved and become a Big.”