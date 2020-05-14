Starting in early April, Moments Hospice became an early adopter of having a team dedicated specifically to care for COVID-19 patients and to help prevent the spread of the virus. The goal to increase quality of life of those they serve as well as provides extra support to Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNF) and Assisted Livings partners. With the needed CDC visitation restriction protocols in place to protect seniors, SNF and Assisted Living partners have an increased volume of calls and emails from families who are longing to connect with and gain updates about their loved ones. Moments Hospice provides that extra layer of care and communication.
Their COVID-19 teams average a minimum of 3 hours each day with suspected/confirmed COVID-19 patients and include a full Interdisciplinary team, consisting of a: Nurse, Nurse’s Aide, Social Worker, Chaplain, Music and Massage Therapists. “We feel that by offering all of our disciplines, that this gives the resident, family and facility staff the optimal support needed during COVID-19” Stated Eli Jaffa, Co-Owner and Administrator of Moments Hospice.
They take the proper precautions as outlined by the CDC, Federal, State and Facility/Community Partner guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19, utilizing all required PPE. Their COVID-19 Team will only see patients with suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19. To ensure that their COVID-19 Team members can spend the extra time and care needed on a daily basis, their case loads are lowered into single digits. For those facilities that have protocols that will not allow in some of their team members (example; Social Worker, Chaplain, etc.) to see patients, they utilize a world renowned HIPPA-compliant TeleHealth system that allows them to complete virtual visits and conduct remote patient monitoring.
Their TeleHealth system also allows for the family to download a HIPPA-compliant caregiver application on their smart phone or tablet, with the ability to virtually visit with their loved one their Social Worker and Chaplain are providing emotional and spiritual care to families daily, along with providing updates on how they’re doing. This has positively impacted the facility staff to be able to focus their time to care for their residents.
“We’ve seen amazing results through four plus weeks of having these dedicated COVID-19 teams. Our Hospitalization rate is 0% with our COVID-19 patients, meaning that we have not had a single patient that’s had suspected of confirmed case of COVID-19 be hospitalized while on our services.” said Kevin Stock, Vice President of Moments Hospice.