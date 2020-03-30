Due to the coronavirus and restaurant closures, the monthly get-together for the Faribault Senior High School Class of 1965 scheduled for Thursday, April 2 has been canceled. The class of 1965 hopes things settle down soon to resume monthly get-togethers in May.
FSHS Class of 1965 cancels monthly get-together
