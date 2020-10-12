Influenza (flu) is a contagious respiratory illness that can be serious, and even life-threatening. Flu vaccination is recommended for everyone 6 months of age and older, every year. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is especially important to get vaccinated this year, since having two serious respiratory illnesses circulating in our communities could lead to increased severity of illness and more demand on health care availability.
Rice County Public Health is working with site managers at numerous congregate living and assisted living sites throughout Rice County to offer “door-to-door” flu vaccinations for interested residents.
They are also offering flu vaccinations by appointment at the Government Services Building in Faribault either in the office or in your car. Currently high-dose, quadrivalent and FluMist is available. Eligibility for vaccine types varies. Call Public Health at 507-332-6111, 507-332-5928, or 507.332.5903 to schedule an appointment. A fillable vaccine administration form can be completed prior to your appointment. The flu vaccine form can be found on the Rice County Public Health website at: co.rice.mn.us/256/Public-Health. Rice County Public Health also has flu vaccine for uninsured children and adults. No one is denied due to inability to pay.
Rice County Public Health bills Medicare, Medical Assistance and some insurances. For those paying privately, the fee for quadrivalent flu vaccine is $38.