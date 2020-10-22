This is Faribault Rotary Club’s third year of hosting Warm Our Community where it gives away winter outerwear to school age students in the Faribault community. We have a heart to see school age children receive warm coats, snow pants, boots and other items for our long Minnesota winters!
"This year we feel that there will be a great need and in past years we have always had a greater demand for outerwear than we have been able to supply," according to Club member Keith Kramer. "Our best estimate is that we were able to provide 100 families and hundreds of local youth with needed outerwear during the Warm Our Community event last year."
This year's event starts at 9 a.m. Oct. 31 at the Faribo West Mall east entrance. When guests arrive for the event they will be given a ticket as it will be first come, first served. Social distancing and mask wearing will be mandatory as guests fill out sizing information for their children and then go through and receive clothing. There will be a maximum of two people per family allowed due to the ongoing pandemic.
The club asks those in more fortunate circumstances to drop off new or gently used winter outerwear at one of four collection points: HyVee, River Valley Church, Reliance Bank, Hometown Credit Union and the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce. There are also opportunities to volunteer at the event. Anyone interested should send a message on the Rotary website, portal.clubrunner.ca/7871.