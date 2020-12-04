Today in History - Dec. 4

In this Dec. 4, 1933 file photo Willie Mosconi, 19, of Philadelphia, is shown during a practice round for the Pocket Billiards Championship tourney in Chicago, Ill. The family of billiards great Willie Mosconi is selling his beloved pool cue, a personal pool table and other memorabilia at a weekend auction. A Pennsylvania auction house handling the sale believes Mosconi’s famed “Balabushka” cue could bring $100,000 at the auction in Chicago. (AP Photo, File)