Joan Didion's writing career began after she won an essay contest sponsored by Vogue magazine in 1955. This was during her senior year of college at the University of California, Berkeley. She was an English major. As a result of winning this contest she was hired by Vogue as a research assistant. She worked at Vogue in New York City for seven years working her way up to associate feature writer. Her career had taken off as her magazine essays captured the spirit and mood of the 1960s and 1970s.
Didion, who was born Dec. 5, 1934, in Sacramento, Calif., died Dec. 23, 2021, at the age of 87.
She is associated with the "New Journalism" of the '60s and '70s whose writers used a personalized style and became part of the story. Didion, along with Nora Ephron, are the two women mentioned with the movement that included Tom Wolfe, Hunter Thompson, and Norman Mailer.
Didion established a distinctive voice in American fiction. Her writings often focused on disintegrating personalities and chaos of the times. Being from California and living in Hollywood, she was influenced by that culture. Her first books, "Slouching Toward Bethlehem" (1968). "Play It As It Lays" (1971), and "The White Album (1979), moved her career forward.
Her essays, also, appeared in Life magazine and The Saturday Evening Post.
She married John Dunne, a writer for Time magazine, in 1964. They eventually moved to California and adopted a daughter. Didion and Dunne coauthored the screenplay, "Panic In Needle Park" in 1971 on the drug culture, and the following year, wrote the screenplay for Didion's book, "Play It As It Lays," on life in Hollywood.
She has been called, "an astute observer," and "a clear-eyed critic of turbulent limes."
The only literary role model she mentioned in interviews on her writing was Ernest Hemingway. Didion, in fact, typed sentences from Hemingway's works over and over to teach herself how to write.
In the 1980s, her writings turned from culture to politics. Didion thought the U.S. political process had become too exclusive and far from the general electorate.
Didion wrote, in 1991, the first mainstream journalism piece suggesting the "Central Park Five" had been wrongly convicted. The five young black and Latino men were in the the park the night a woman jogger was raped, and were intimidated by investigators into saying they were guilty. Their convictions were later over turned.
Her work, "The Year of Magically Thinking," won the 2005 National Book Award for Non- Fiction and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Price. It is based on Didion's grief after her husband died of a heart attack in 2003. Their daughter was hospitalized with a serious illness at the time and they both had been consumed with worry their daughter would die.
Didion turned her work into a play for Broadway in 2007. Actress Vanessa Redgrave played the woman who loses her husband and makes observations about her grief. By the time the play opened, Didion's daughter had also died.