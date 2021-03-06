This is but one of a vast number of chili recipes. You can create chili by "trial and error" to meet your taste. Be creative! You will enjoy finding a favorite.
This recipe is a good beginning; it doesn't involve any packages, just good spices and canned tomatoes.
1 tablespoon chili powder
1 1/2 teaspoons cumin
1 teaspoon salt and black pepper
1 teaspoon cilantro, crushed
Mix well and add 1 tablespoon to a can of crushed tomatoes and a small can of tomato sauce. Bring this mix to a low simmer for 4-5 minutes to blend the flavors. Add your choice of cooked meat, onions, and jalapenos, all chopped.
As with any good chili, it goes with beans or rice and is best when topped with a shredded cheese.