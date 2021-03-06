This is but one of a vast number of chili recipes. You can create chili by "trial and error" to meet your taste. Be creative! You will enjoy finding a favorite.

This recipe is a good beginning; it doesn't involve any packages, just good spices and canned tomatoes.

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 1/2 teaspoons cumin

1 teaspoon salt and black pepper

1 teaspoon cilantro, crushed

Mix well and add 1 tablespoon to a can of crushed tomatoes and a small can of tomato sauce. Bring this mix to a low simmer for 4-5 minutes to blend the flavors. Add your choice of cooked meat, onions, and jalapenos, all chopped.

As with any good chili, it goes with beans or rice and is best when topped with a shredded cheese. 

H. Peter Baxter of Owatonna has been cooking, baking and frying for various breakfasts, brunches and dinners for many years. He writes: “During the past dozen years I have prepared and served over 400 meals for churches and special events from 18 to 120 persons. Further. I devoted two years as chef for the Hidden Creek Golf Club, and eight years as baker for the defunct Custom Coffee.

“In years past I have attended numerous cooking classes including the six week American Heat Association cooking school and years of the Kayler seminars. In the late ‘90s we published our cookbook ... The North Forum Cookbook. A few years ago I was certified by the Minnesota Department of Health as a Safe Food Handling Manager.

