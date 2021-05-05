Faribault's American Association of University Women

Pauline Schreiber, left, president of Faribault's American Association of University Women (AAUW), and Pat Rice, right, AAUW Funds Vice President for the group, recently presented a book donated by the club to Buckham Memorial Library. Accepting the book, "A Woman's War, Too," by Virginia M. Wright-Peterson, is Delane James, Buckham Library Director, center. The book is a collection of stories of Minnesota women who served in different roles during World War II, including Faribault native, the late Elizabeth "Liz" Strohfus. She was known as Betty Wall during her days as a Woman Airforce Service Pilot (WASP) during WW II. (Photo courtesy of Faribault AAUW)

