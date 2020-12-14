Thrivent is awarding Rice County Habitat for Humanity a contribution of $5,000 to help families in Rice County stay in their homes.
Thrivent’s donation will allow Habitat to provide mortgage relief to Habitat homeowners who need temporary assistance making their mortgage payments during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is expected to sustain affordable homeownership costs for more than five families in Rice County.
Prior to the spread of the novel coronavirus, more than 18 million households across the U.S. were paying half or more of their income on a place to live. As the pandemic continues to cause job disruption and economic fallout, many households are enduring lay-offs, unemployment and pay cuts. This wage loss has amplified the financial burden on households to maintain essential payments and can result in families having to trade-off between bills, mortgage or medical care.
“We are grateful for this support for our families from Thrivent,” said Dayna Norvold, Rice County Habitat for Humanity executive director. “Thrivent has been a long-standing partner of ours and we are appreciative that they took this immediate action to help families stay in their homes.”
Rice County Habitat for Humanity is one of 100 local Habitat organizations across the nation partnering with Thrivent to help families stay in their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. In total, Thrivent is donating $750,000 to Habitat for Humanity to assist with mortgage-related relief and prevent foreclosures across the U.S.
“This year has been incredibly difficult for many people as financial hardship has added stress and anxiety to daily lives,” said Nikki Sorum, senior vice president of Thrivent Advisors at Thrivent. “This pandemic has underscored how important it is for people to have safe, affordable homes. Given all we have endured in 2020, we are especially honored to provide financial support to Habitat for Humanity to help people stay in their homes so they can continue to build toward financial stability.”
Rice County Habitat for Humanity looks forward to 2021 where Thrivent is helping with a grant of $115,000 to help with their Faith Build, a quad (four attached units), in Northfield. Anyone interested in applying for this build, should call Cheri, 507-323-5167 or visit habitatricecounty.org.