Today in History - April 15

Comedian and pantomimist Charlie Chaplin gives a little performance at his own birthday party on April 15, 1966 on the movie set at Pinewood Studios, near London, England. The party, given by the cast of the movie, marks Chaplin’s 77th birthday. Viewing Chaplin’s antics are Melanie Griffith, 8; daughter of actress Tippi Hendron, at right, and actress Sophia Loren. They are filming “The Countess of Hong Kong” which was written and directed by Chaplin. (AP Photo)