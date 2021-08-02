Milo is a male, orange tabby almost 8 years old. Though he is described as a smaller cat, he thinks he is bigger than he actually is. He will let owners know when he wants something, like food or attention, with his very distinctive voice. Milo will persist until he gets what he wants. He gets along with everyone, other cats, likes all people, adults and children. It is unknown if he previously lived with a dog, but Prairie's Edge suspects Milo would do OK if the dog is respectful. While Milo eats a special urinary healthy food due to a previous medical issue which was resolved, Prairie's Edge says he should remain healthy as long as he remains on this diet. Milo is neutered, microchipped, and up to date on his vaccinations. He has also tested negative for feline leukemia, FIV, and heartworm disease. His adoption fee is $150 plus sales tax. Visit www.prairiesedgehs.org and submit a pre-adoption application if you would like to add this friendly boy to your family.