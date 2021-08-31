Master Gardeners encourage those with an interest in gardening, a desire to share gardening with others and learn more about the world of horticulture, with a love for gardening, to apply for the Extension Master Gardener program.
The application process is now open for the class of 2022. The process of becoming an Extension Master Gardener begins with the Core Course which is offered online.The course is self-paced and is available through mid-May. The core course takes approximately 48 hours to complete and costs $320. Financial assistance is available on a case by case basis. You can talk to a local program coordinator if this is an issue for you not joining the program. Master Gardeners are happy to find a solution that works for all.
Master Gardeners, known as the University of Minnesota on the ground, deliver science-based practices to local communities. As volunteers, Master Gardeners learn not only from scientific research, but from one another and the communities they serve.
Master Gardeners come from all ages and backgrounds. They're especially excited to see the new generation of Master Gardeners working their magic.
If you are interested in becoming an Extension Master Gardener or learning more about the program contact your local program coordinator. The applications are now available and look forward to you joining our class of 2022. All applications must be completed by Oct. 1, 2021. Residents of Rice and Steele counties can contact Lorrie Rugg at 507-444-7687 in Steele County or 507-332-6164 in Rice County or email brow3298@umn.edu.