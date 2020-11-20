Monarch Healthcare Management and Moments Hospice are launching a joint initiative to restock Minnesota’s food pantries for the holiday season. Moments Hospice will be traveling across the state and hosting food drives at Monarch Healthcare Management facilities for both staff and community members to contribute to local food banks.
The Moments Hospice trailer will be in Faribault on Dec. 7, first at Pleasant Manor on 41 Brand Avenue from 11:15 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. and then at The Emeralds at Faribault on 500 1st St. SE. from 12:55-1:45 p.m. Donations will be made to local families in need.
Community members who are interested in dropping off non-perishable foods or household items are welcome to drive up and drop off donations at the trailer, while maintaining safe social distancing practices. Raffle prizes will be awarded to both staff and the public for donations received.