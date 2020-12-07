Robert Albright Jr., a Mayo Clinic nephrologist, has been named regional vice president, Southeast Minnesota Region, Mayo Clinic Health System.
Albright will be the physician leader for Mayo Clinic’s community practice in southeast Minnesota, a region that includes hospitals and clinics in Albert Lea, Austin, Cannon Falls, Faribault, Lake City, Owatonna and Red Wing, Minnesota, and surrounding communities. He succeeds Bobbie Gostout, president of Mayo Clinic Health System, who will retire at the end of the year. Gostout has been serving in an interim capacity since January.
Albright’s partners in leading regional operations are Eric Crockett, regional chair of administration, Southeast Minnesota Region, Mayo Clinic Health System, and Cheristi Cognetta-Rieke, chief nursing officer, Southeast Minnesota Region, Mayo Clinic Health System.
Albright received his medical degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed his residency in internal medicine and a fellowship in nephrology and critical care at Mayo Clinic. After joining Mayo Clinic in 2001, Albright worked in Rochester and across Mayo Clinic Health System, serving as medical director of dialysis units and programs in Albert Lea, La Crosse and Rochester. After more than six years of serving as chair of the Division of Nephrology and Hypertension at Mayo Clinic in Rochester he will step away from this role to assume his new duties. He will continue to be clinically active regionally and in Rochester.
In his new role, Albright will lead the regional staff and be responsible for the clinical and financial performance of Southeast Minnesota operations. Albright will promote and expand Mayo Clinic Health System’s goal of delivering excellent outcomes, affordable care, and convenient access to Mayo Clinic knowledge and expertise to patients when, where and how they need it. This will include balancing digital and virtual options with in-person care, while ensuring all services remain patient-focused.
Albright will work closely with Gostout in the upcoming weeks to ensure a smooth transition of leadership responsibilities.