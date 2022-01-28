Since the pandemic, volunteerism has declined across the nation, and we are seeing that effect right here in southern Minnesota. With people staying home and stepping back, our youth need individuals to step up and get involved.
Big Brothers Big Sisters works to clear the path to a child’s biggest possible future by matching them with a caring, adult mentor in a one-to-one friendship. “Bigs” help “Littles” ignite, empower and defend their potential by standing with them. In 2021, 99% of our Bigs and Littles said that their match has changed their life for the better. We volunteer to change others’ lives, but when it changes our own – that’s a bonus! Become a Big today.
Victor
Meet Victor! Victor has a very loving and empathetic personality. He likes playing outdoors and wants to learn to skate and swim someday! Victor is the only boy in his family and thinks it would be cool to have a Big Brother and try new things with them.
Nova
Meet Nova! Nova is a sweet, talkative, and funny young girl who LOVES just about everything. Some of her favorite things are spending time with her mom, going to school, and playing games. Nova is the baby of the family with 4 older brothers at home, so she would love to find a Big Sister someday!
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota has over 250 youth currently waiting for a Big. The time commitment is small but the reward is great. It just takes an hour or two a month to be a BIG -become one today! Visit www.bbbsofsouthernmn.org and click on Become a Big or call 507-451-5922.