The following upcoming events will be taking place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5 and Thursday, Aug. 6 at River Bend Nature Center over the next week:
Compass Course Micro-Camps — Learn how to use a compass to navigate your way through this adventure.
Geocaching Micro-Camps — Learn basic skills that will allow you to continue your adventures after this fun micro-camp.
Both micro-camps are open to third through eighth graders and are $10 per person. Each of the one-hour sessions are limited to four people in accordance with DNR and CDC recommendations. Pre-registration is required for both camps by the day prior.
For more information or to register call River Bend at 507-332-7151 or visit rbnc.org/summer-camp.