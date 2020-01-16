The Vigilant Guardians Veterans Motorcycle Club and the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association are sponsoring a chili cook-off beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 at the American Legion Post #43, 112 Fifth St. NE, Faribault. Admission is a $10 donation.
All are encouraged to enter the contest for a chance to win the a $100 cash prize, trophy and bragging rights for the year. Chili judging will begin at 8 p.m.
There is a $25 entry fee for participants and registration is required by Monday.
Email vgvmc.contact@gmail.com or call TEKK at 507-491-9817 to register.