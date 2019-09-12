Faribault, MN (55021)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High around 70F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 54F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.