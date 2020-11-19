The Rice Soil and Water Conservation District has a vacancy on its Board of Supervisors. Jim Purfeerst, who served District 3, is stepping down after winning the Rice County Commissioner seat for District 1 after this past November’s election.
The existing board is looking to appoint an individual to serve on the Rice SWCD board and represent District 3. Interested candidates must live in the district which includes the townships of Cannon City, Wheeling, Walcott, and Richland. The appointed position will last until the end of 2022.
SWCDs are special-purpose units of government that manage and direct natural resource management programs at the local level. Districts work in both urban and rural settings to carry out a program for the conservation, use, and development of soil, water, and related resources. SWCD Supervisors serve four-year terms and meet monthly, discussing the business of the SWCD, distributing state grant allocations to landowners, setting conservation priorities, and coordinating conservation efforts with other local units of government and state agencies. SWCD Supervisors are not paid a salary; however, they do receive compensation for attending meetings and are reimbursed for expenses.
Individuals concerned about water quality and soil erosion in Rice County should consider serving as a District Supervisor. Please contact the Rice SWCD office at 507-332-5408 to express your interest in the position by Dec. 18.