Minnesota's 1st District Congressman Jim Hagedorn has been selected to serve as ranking Republican member of the House Small Business Subcommittee on Underserved, Agricultural, and Rural Business Development for the 117th Congress. This is Hagedorn’s second term on the subcommittee and his first as ranking member.
“I am honored to have the confidence of my colleagues and serve as ranking member of the Underserved, Agricultural, and Rural Business Development Subcommittee. I have witnessed firsthand the way rural southern Minnesota small businesses have suffered from restrictive, arbitrary lockdowns at the hands of Gov, Tim Walz during the coronavirus pandemic. I will work with my colleagues to remove barriers for small businesses to safely operate and help restart our economy,” said Hagedorn.
“I am eager to work alongside Subcommittee on Underserved, Agricultural and Rural Business Development Ranking Member Jim Hagedorn to fight for pro-growth policies while reducing overreaching red tape for our nation's small businesses,” said House Small Business Committee Ranking Member Blaine Luetkemeyer. “Our committee is comprised of Republican members from all backgrounds with one common goal: we must allow our country's small businesses to safely open their doors once again. I am looking forward to providing much needed relief to America’s hardworking men and women to ensure they have the tools and the freedom they deserve to thrive.”