Rice County property owners recently received a Notice of Valuation and Classification for Taxes Payable for 2022, notifying them of the market value and classification of your property for assessment year 2021. The property taxes paid in 2022 will be based on this classification.
Listed are the dates and times of the Local Board of Appeal and Equalization. Also listed are dates for Alternative Meetings for 2021. Anyone who believes that their valuation and classification is correct does not need to contact the assessor and/or attend any of the listed meetings.
If the property information is not correct, if you disagree with the value/ classification or if you have questions about your notice, contact your assessor first at 507-332-6102 to discuss any questions or concerns.
Property owners may attend the Open Book Meeting in Faribault to have a one on one discussion with the assessor. Often issues can be resolved at this level. The assessor will advise property owners of further appeal rights, if needed.
Read the notice carefully for all your appeal options. For property owners who live in a jurisdiction with a Local Board of Appeal and Equalization meeting, appeals must start with their Local Board before advancing to the County Board of Appeal and Equalization.
Open Book Meeting:
Monday, April 12 — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Rice County Government Center, Faribault
Local Board of Appeal and Equalization:
Tuesday, April 13 — 9 a.m. — Wells Township
County Board of Appeal and Equalization:
Wednesday, June 16 — 6:30 p.m. — Commissioner's Room, Rice County Government Center, Faribault