Rice County’s WIC Clinic (Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children) continues to operate for current recipients and to determine eligibility for new families.
Clinic staff can complete appointments and issue benefits by phone from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. ASL, Spanish and Somali language interpretation is available. Call 507-332-5906 for more information and eligibility requirements.
The clinic is at the Rice County Public Health office on the lower level of the county Government Services Building, 320 Third St., Faribault.