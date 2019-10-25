The Bethlehem Academy Class of 1959 held its 60th class reunion late September. Thirty-six of the 99 graduating members of the class gathered with twenty spouses for lunch at the Moose Lodge, followed by a tour of the Rice County Historical Society. Pictured in the first row, from left, Marian Sevcik McGregor, Mary Ann Minar Damm, Ora Donkers Dorgan, Renee Lord Gumbusky, Fr. Pat Griffin, Leah Rae Caron Steele, Marlys Caron Hora, Carol Schmitz Ernste, Sr. Anita Smisek, O.P. Middle, Lloyd Mahowald, Harry Chappuis, Jim Van Houdt, Mike Varley, Duff Davidson, Dave Huss, Bob Smisek, Tom Amundson, Dan Minnick, Tom Hartman, Back, Jack Zensen, John Ernste, Jean Mary Hale, Mary Murphy Guenza, Cecelia DeGrood, Karen Voegel Johnson, Caroline Manderfeld Leifeld, Carole Thalhuber Hansen, Janice Duffney Schweisthal, Mary Bergevin Perron, Connie Baudoin Nelson, Rita LaCanne Schimek, Mary Ann O'Connor Thomas, Wayne Kieffer, Janet Reuvers Miller, Dave Hausen. (Photo courtesy of Bethlehem Academy)