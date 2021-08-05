Scottie Miller will play in Christ Lutheran Church's Holy Smoke Summer Series from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 1200 NE First St., Faribault. The concert series helps raise funds for: IRIS, BELIEVET and Habitat for Humanity.
Singer-songwriter, pianist Scottie Miller is a three-time inductee in the Minnesota Blues Hall of Fame.
Holy Smoke is a free outdoor family-friendly evening of music, smoked pizza for purchase and fun activities for children. Bring a lawn chair and an appetite for great music and pizza.