The Rice County Recorder’s office has implemented a new website called Land Notification, a website that allows residents the ability to monitor their personal name or business name for real estate activity. They can create one or more alerts that are triggered when real estate records are recorded with the Rice County Recorder’s Office. This is a free service for Rice County citizens and helps property owners prevent fraud by giving them early information about documents that are being recorded against their name, business, or property.
Property fraud is when someone illegally uses a property holder's name on records related to their property for financial gain or acquisition of their assets. Once Rice County residents have signed up for Land Notification it will search from that day forward. Each time there is recording activity on a specific property or name, an email is generated notifying the individual of this activity. They can unsubscribe at any time and will only be contacted when a record with their name is recorded on an official document.
To sign up, go to the Recorder’s website, look for the link to Land Notification Overview, enter in a personal email address and a personal or business name. The user needs to have a Google account in order for this to work.
Contact Rice County Recorder Judy VanErp at (507) 332-6114 or Rice County Administrator Sara Folsted at (507) 332-6100.