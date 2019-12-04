Ten students from Faribault High School’s Teacher Cadet Academy gained classroom experience during a trip to Faribault Middle School Tuesday.
Eight students were there to observe student behavior through the lens of the lessons they’ve recently been studying on student growth and development in Teacher Cadet 1 class. These students have already observed early-childhood and elementary classrooms at Jefferson this school year and will visit high school, English language learners and special education classrooms in the coming months.
Senior Elysa Guerra is one of two Teacher Cadet 2 students who have been tutoring students at FMS this year. Last year, she took Teacher Cadet 1 just to try it out and now is set on becoming a teacher. Every week, she goes to FMS to help out in Harman’s math class.
Guerra plans to attend Minnesota State University Mankato where, thanks to the Teacher Cadet 1 class, she already has three credits toward an education degree.
“Last year I went in thinking I would want to teach preschool and after going through all the levels I think I want to teach middle school, probably eighth grade,” Guerra. “I like working with students who are a little older so you can have conversations and build relationships.”