Ruth's House is a Faribault nonprofit that provided housing in a safe, supportive and healing environment for women and children in crisis.
• Ibuprofen
• Tylenol
• Allergy tablets
• Caffeinated Coffee
• Adult winter hats and gloves
• Winter coats/snow pants size medium and large
• Bed side rail that clips to bed frame
• Riding lawn mower
• Gift cards from local grocery stores
Instructions for Ruth's House donation drop-offs: Please leave inside the bin by the front door of Ruth's House, 124 First Ave. SW, Faribault. Days and hours to drop off are Mondays 1-3 p.m. and Thursdays 4-6 p.m.