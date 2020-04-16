The Faribault Fire Department was one of many recipients April 9 of 5 gallons of hand sanitizer, made by a local craft distillery with the help from other businesses. 10,000 Drops made the hand sanitizer, Allina Health Clinic supplied the peroxide that is an ingredient of the hand sanitizer, Ace Hardware donated the buckets and the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism assisted with marketing. According to 10,000 Drops Craft Distillers, first responders, health professionals, and assisted care living centers in the Faribault community were the first to get it. "It’s times like these where a strong community can make a difference in people’s lives, and we’re just happy to be a part of it," 10,000 Drops wrote on its Facebook page. (Photo courtesy of the city of Faribault)