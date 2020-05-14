Nearly 670,000 Minnesotans have applied for unemployment insurance since March 16, according to the Department of Employment and Economic Development. And many of those people have lost their employer-sponsored health coverage or are no longer able to afford their private insurance.
Nate Clark, chief executive officer of MNsure, the state’s health insurance exchange, said job or income loss qualify as life events that allow people to sign up for coverage outside of the regular enrollment period.
He said, through the state’s exchange, they may be eligible for assistance paying their premium or public health benefits, such as Medical Assistance or MinnesotaCare. But they must apply within 60 days of their job change.
Clark recommended going to the exchange’s website, but said you can also apply by phone and connect with a navigator who will walk you through the process.
During a special enrollment period last month to get more Minnesotans insured before the COVID-19 outbreak, 9,500 people signed up for private insurance plans and another 13,000 qualified for public benefits, Clark said.
“The systems are doing very well and we’re really confident in our ability to help Minnesotans connect with the coverage they need,” he told MPR News host Tom Crann.
Who can enroll now?
Minnesotans who have recently lost or will lose insurance through their employer may also qualify for a special enrollment period to enroll in a plan through MNsure. To enroll, individuals must contact MNsure and pick a plan within 60 days of losing employer coverage. To avoid a gap in coverage, Minnesotans can contact MNsure up to 60 days in advance of their employer’s plan ending to begin the enrollment process. This special enrollment period is available year-round to qualifying individuals.
Minnesotans who experience another qualifying life event (such as marriage, birth or adoption of a child, or a move) may also be eligible to shop for coverage.
Finally, low- or no-cost coverage is available through Medical Assistance and MinnesotaCare for those who qualify. Enrollment in these programs is open year-round and provides comprehensive coverage. Members of a federally recognized American Indian tribe can also sign up at any time year-round on MNsure.org.
Help is available
MNsure has a statewide network of expert assisters who can help Minnesotans apply and enroll over the phone, free of charge.
MNsure’s online help tools can be used to access frequently requested services.
The MNsure Contact Center is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, at 651-539-2099 or 855-366-7873.