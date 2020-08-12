Twin Cities PBS is calling for independent filmmakers to participate in The 2020 Project. The year 2020 is already historic. A pandemic, the police killing of George Floyd and the subsequent uprising, a presidential election still to come - 2020 will be remembered. Twin Cities PBS has created The 2020 Project to commission independent filmmakers in the creation of nonfiction films that will push Minnesotans to question, understand, and be inspired by the events of 2020.
Select Minnesota-based filmmakers will receive a commission of up to $20,000 each to create nonfiction films from 3 to 60 minutes in length. Each recipient will be required to work with TPT to create an outreach and engagement plan to increase the reach of this project – beyond broadcast television. This may include screening events, discussion guides and other educational components. If the project requires it, TPT may offer in-kind resources in the form of production and post-production assistance. This project is made possible by the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund and the citizens of Minnesota.
Eligibility requirements include:
• Filmmaker must be a Minnesota resident
• Film must be nonfiction
• Final film duration must be at least 3 minutes and no more than 60 minutes
• Film must be a new work, produced after March 2020
• Film must comply with PBS guidelines
Applications will close at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 20, 2020. Filmmakers will be notified in early October and the film production plan will be due in mid-October. Films are expected to be completed in March of 2021. Applications can be found online at https://airtable.com/shriI9OLN1zH1KPCF
For more information, visit https://www.tpt.org/post/announcing-2020-project/