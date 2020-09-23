Steele-Waseca Cooperative Electric conducts first-ever drive-thru annual meeting

Three unopposed incumbent directors were re-elected to the Steele-Waseca Cooperative Electric (SWCE) board, Monday, Sept. 21, during the co-op’s 84th annual meeting at its headquarters in Owatonna.
Re-elected to three-year terms were District 7 Director John R. Beal, Faribault; District 8 Director Ronald D. Sommers, Northfield; and District 9 Director Renee J. Malecha, Dundas.
The co-op’s first-ever drive-thru annual meeting had 726 members and guests navigate through one of four reception areas to cast their ballot and receive a variety of Steele-Waseca gifts for their attendance. The drive-thru annual meeting was scheduled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic postponing the co-op’s original in-person annual meeting, June 2.
At the conclusion of the annual meeting, the co-op’s board of directors met for their reorganizational meeting. The following officers were elected: Gary W.Wilson of Owatonna, president; John Beal, vice president; Renee Malecha, secretary/treasurer; Rodney D. Krell of Blooming Prairie, assistant secretary/treasurer; and Duane R. Edwardson of Ellendale, chaplain.
Steele-Waseca Cooperative Electric has over 11,500 service locations in a nine-county area including: Blue Earth, Dodge, Faribault, Freeborn, Goodhue, LeSueur, Rice, Steele and Waseca counties.