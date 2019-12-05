The Faribault Christian Women’s Connection invites everyone to a Christmas Gathering buffet luncheon at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10 at the Family Diner (also known as Trucker’s Inn), 2519 Lyndale Ave. N., Faribault
The program will feature the "St. Lucia Story," a Swedish Christmas tradition, and Kris Hoysler will sing the "Santa Lucia" song as Christmas goodies are delivered to the tables. Special music will include a selection of Christmas memories with May Bottke on the keyboard.
The special feature and guest speaker will be Heidi Studer from Perham, MN. She will explain how essential oils can be used for everyday health and well-being. As a faith-based life coach, mentor and inspirational speaker, she will bring a message of hope, love and life by sharing her personal experiences and stories in her talk, “Wise Women Seek Him Still.”
All are welcome – no membership or dues. Faribault Christian Women’s Connection is a non-profit, non-denominational Christian organization through Stonecroft Ministries.
Tickets are $10, payable at the door by cash or check. RSVP by emailing: faribaultcwc@gmail.com or calling Karla Jo at 507-332-7261 or Kaia at 507-789-5992 in Kenyon.