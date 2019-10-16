Here’s a weekly list of news briefs about fish, wildlife and habitat management.
Fisheries regulation meeting scheduled in St. Paul
The public is invited to provide input about proposed changes to special fishing regulations for 30 lakes at an open house on Friday, Nov. 15, in the DNR’s Central Office, 500 Lafayette Road in St. Paul. People can attend any time from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to submit comments and ask questions but no formal presentations will be made. Local meetings on the proposed regulation changes have been occurring throughout the state and will continue through the end of October.
Background about the meetings can be found in the original news release and more details on the regulation proposals and other meetings can be found on the DNR website. Comments may also be submitted through Monday, Nov. 25, by emailing jon.hansen@state.mn.us.
Statewide youth deer season is Oct. 17-20
Minnesota’s inaugural statewide youth deer season is Thursday through Sunday. The season coincides with statewide teacher workshops, so many Minnesota students don’t have school during the youth season.
To participate, youth must be 10-17 years old and have a deer license. An adult parent, guardian, or mentor must accompany youth ages 10-13. All youth hunters and mentors must follow blaze orange/pink clothing requirements. Adults may not hunt, unless they are in an area open during the early antlerless season. Complete youth season details are available on the DNR website on the youth deer hunting page.
Early antlerless deer season is Oct. 17-20
Hunters can participate in an early antlerless-only deer season from Thursday, Oct. 17, through Sunday, Oct. 20, in deer permit areas 343, 604, 643, 645, 646, 647, 648, 649 and 655. The DNR offers this opportunity to provide hunters additional capacity to manage local deer herds. Hunters need an early antlerless permit to participate and the limit is five deer, which is in addition to the statewide bag limit. Deer hunting regulations are available at mndnr.gov/hunting/deer.
Know where CWD testing is required during youth and early antlerless hunts
Hunters in chronic wasting disease management or control zones who are taking part in the early antlerless-only or youth deer hunting seasons are required to have their deer tested for CWD and cannot move a deer carcass out of the zone until a not detected test result is received. The antlerless-only and youth deer hunts take place from Thursday to Sunday. Complete testing requirements are available at mndnr.gov/cwd.