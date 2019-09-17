The Cannon River Watershed Partnership invites you to join your neighbors in cleaning up area rivers and lakes from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. CleanUP locations are in Northfield, Cannon Falls, Faribault, Medford, Owatonna, Waterville, Shields Lake, and Welch. For more information and to register, visit www.crwp.net/cleanup.

Reach Regional Managing Editor Suzanne Rook at 507-333-3134. Follow her on Twitter @rooksuzy

Load comments