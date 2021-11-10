Nerstrand Fire and Rescue recently received a $2,700 grant from Compeer Financial’s Fund for Rural America for purchase of a grain rescue auger and automated external defibrillator. The funds provided by this grant will help us in two critical life safety incidents: grain entrapment and sudden cardiac arrest. The grain rescue auger will be utilized in conjunction with our recently donated rescue tube to evacuate grain from within the tube; relieving the pressure surrounding the victim allowing rescue personnel to remove the individual. Sudden cardiac arrest caused by certain heart rhythms can only be treated with an automated external defibrillator or “AED.” This new AED is compatible with our local ambulance service’s cardiac monitor saving time which is imperative during these incidents. Nerstrand Fire and Rescue thanks Compeer Financial for providing grant opportunities for local fire and rescue services. (Photo courtesy of Nerstrand Fire and Rescue)